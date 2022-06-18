Exclusive! Ishq Subhanallah fame Vishesh Sharma roped in for Atrangii TV's Vikram Betal

Ishq Subhanallah fame Vishesh Sharma is all set to enter Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betal.

 

Vishesh Sharma

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Exclusive! After Brij Ke Gopal, Dhruvee Haldankar roped in for Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betaal

We heard that Vishesh Sharma, who was seen in Zee TV's serial Ishq Subhanallah, is all set to enter Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betal.

As of now, the details regarding his role are not revealed, but supposedly, his role will bring a lot of changes in the lives of the characters in the show.

Also read: PROMO REVIEW! Ekta Kapoor'sApnnapan brings a new chemistry with Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur on Sony TV

Vikram Betal is Atrangii TV's show which is produced under Jaasvand Production and it is produced by Sachin Mohite and actor Rajkumar Kanojiya will be playing the character of Betal and the shoot will begin from July.

Are you excited to see Vishesh's stint in Vikram Betal?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.

