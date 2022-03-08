EXCLUSIVE! Ansh Pandit JOINS the cast of Pranksters

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

The upcoming web series titled Pranksters is produced by independent producer Brishban Thakur and has gone on the floor. The series is being directed by Pradeep Gupta. The series has an interesting young cast and will be about two youngsters indulging in pranks. Mihir Ahuja, Jay Thakkar and Tripti Sharma play the central roles.

We exclusively revealed that the series has Navika Kotia and Isha Yadav in pivotal roles too. Further details about their characters in the series are yet to be known. The platform for the series is yet to be disclosed.

Now the breaking is that Ansh Pandit has been roped in the series in a pivotal role. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

