EXCLUSIVE! Anu Malik and Anandji Virji Shah to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

We all know that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one such singing reality show that has successfully aired several seasons for many years now.

The makers leave no chance to entertain the viewers not just with some great bunch of talent but also by inviting celebrities to grace the show.

We have previously seen Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan, handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show.

The viewers also saw yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman and current Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan gracing the show.

Mika Singh, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure also graced the show in the previous episodes.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that ace playbacks singer Anu Malik and Anandji Virji Shah are all set to grace the show.

The viewers will also see legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar special episode where some amazing songs of the singer will be sung.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar Mahadevan and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

