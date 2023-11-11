Exclusive: Anubhav Dixit comes on board for &TV’s upcoming show Atal!

TellyChakkar already reported that actors like Vyom Thakkar, Priyanshu Gandhi and Rahul Jethwa have been roped in for the show.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering exclusive and breaking news from the world of entertainment.

We are aware that there are many new shows which are coming on board to entertain the masses. While some projects are scheduled to release on OTT, there are many more which are pitched for television. One of the shows which is scheduled to release is Atal, a show on &TV which is based on the real life of leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Also Read: Exclusive! Anubhav Dixit roped in for the highly anticipated Mirzapur 3! Details Inside! )

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served three terms as the 10th Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

TellyChakkar has already reported that actors like Vyom Thakkar, Priyanshu Gandhi and Rahul Jethwa have been roped in for the show. We now have an exclusive update coming to our news desk that actor Anubhav Dixit has been roped in for the show.

Anubhav has earlier appeared in projects such as Parmavatar Shree Krishna and Kuttey in the past.  

Atal will surely be a treat for the diehard admirers of Atal Bihari as they watch his journey as the leader on small screens. How excited are you to watch the show? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal child actor Priyanshu Gandhi roped in for & TV's show Atal)

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

