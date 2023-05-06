Exclusive! Anuj Khurana opens up about the preparation he did for his web series Fireflies Parth Aur Jugnu, saying “ I purposely worked on the body language of this character because he had certain layers in it”! Read for More!

MUMBAI: Anuj Khurana is a popular actor and he is best known for his performance in TV shows like Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Tujhse Hai Raabta, and Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. He made his debut in 2013 with Savdhaan India.

He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. He has recently been a part of Zee 5’s web series Parth aur Jugnu.

Fireflies: Parth AurJugnu is a story about A 14-year-old boy named Parth, who meets Jugnu, a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with actor Anuj Khurana to talk about his role, shifting between mediums and more.

What kind of a prep did you have to do for this particular role?

Again, as I mentioned, this is based in Hills, so I had to work on Accent. And the way this character speaks, because the way he speaks, it's very important because that's how things will change for this character in the future in the series. So, yes, I had to work on the accent. And apart from that, I purposely worked on the body language of this character because he had certain layers in it, and I hope those things are visible in the character.

How have the audiences, friends, and family reactions been to the series?

Well, the series got released yesterday. A couple of friends and family members have watched it and they are kind of liking it. It's a very interesting tale take on, we can say Tales of India, hey say it's kind of a family show, so people are appreciating it and I hope the audience will like the show overall.

What kind of roles and projects would you like to do more?

Honestly, I would like to do the kind of roles which are challenging for me, which for whom I have to prepare myself, where when I work, it doesn't seem like that okay.

It has to be the character which is coming on the screen. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to work on challenging roles and the kind of roles which I haven't done so far

Anuj plays a very interesting role in the web show Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu and the show is streaming now on Zee 5.

