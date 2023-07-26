Exclusive! Anuj Surelle roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon' for Sony TV

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. Sony TV is going to be the home tp one such new show starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

ALSO READ: Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV



DJ’s – A Creative Unit helmed by Tony and Deeya Singh will soon be coming up with a new show.

As per sources, the next is titled Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon and will star none other than Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

We gave you the exclusive update that Mishkat Varma has been roped in to play the male protagonist opposite Sumbul.

Some days ago, Sumbul’s first look from the upcoming show was leaked online. She will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

TellyChakkar is back with more exclusive updates!

As per sources, Anuj Sullere, who is known for his work in the web space will be seen in the show in a pivotal role.

Anuj has been seen in projects like, Chhappad Phaad Ke, Penalty and Official CEOgiri.

We also gave you the update that, Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey have also been roped in for the show Kavya - Ek Jazzba Ek Junoon.

The show will be produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, which have been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan’, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’, and more.

Are you excited to see Sumbul’s comeback in a new avatar?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments section!



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title