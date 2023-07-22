Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television. Sumbul won millions of hearts once again after her stint on Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul has a massive fan following and they just adore her. After her stint on Bigg Boss 16, the Imlie actress will be seen in a new show that will air on Sony TV. The show’s title is now finally out. She will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career. Recently her look was out. One user tweeted, “KAVYA -Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. Actress Sumbul is Back. Sabi seat belt band lo plane take off hone wali hai. We are getting an inspirational story of IAS/IPS officer's life. Sumbul gonna live in this role”

Sumbul’s new show is titled Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. There are speculations that the new show will be replacing Tina Dutta starrer Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Credit-FilmiBeat