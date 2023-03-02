Exclusive! In Anupama vs Maya Alpana Buch aka Leela from the show Anupamaa sides with this character more and here’s why

MUMBAI: Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch is an Indian television actress who has been part of the acting industry for three decades now. She has been part of shows like Saraswatichandra, Baal Veer, Papad Pol. Apart from this, she has also worked in the Gujarati film industry.

She was born in Dwarka and had aspired to become an actor since childhood. Her father was an Art Director, so she got into the field pretty early. She started to pursue theatre and later on got recognition from the show Papad Pol.

The actress has gained immense popularity with her role as Leela Shah aka Baa on the top show Anupamaa. The audience love her work as Leela.

Tell us your view on the current track of the show?

The track is really good. There are many issues in society that people don’t talk about, be it extra-marital affairs, teenage issues, love marriage, etc. Anupamaa as a serial highlights all these matters and brings out the minute aspects of these matters. Rajan Shahi’s vision is very beautiful. In the case of the current track, if you adopt a child, there is a certain time gap after which you get the right to adopt that child. Until then, the authorities keep coming and checking if the child is okay or not. This results in insecurity for the foster parents as they will always live in fear that what if I lose this child or what I get emotionally attached to this child and then someone will take him/her away. This insecurity was shown so beautifully. I like this track because there are such parents who want to adopt but can’t because of such legal formalities.

As Alpana, who do you side with, Anupama or Maya?

Anupama. Giving birth to a child is easier compared to nurturing a child because there is a lot of time, effort and patience that goes in and when you are aware that the child is not actually yours, you really have to start from scratch then. So making that bond and bringing them up is really difficult.

This becomes the same case Devki and Yashoda. In our society Yashoda is considered to be higher than Devki.

Tell me a memorable moment from Anupamaa.

There are many such moments but I remember this scene where I had lost my cool completely and I was lashing out on Bapuji. This was a scene where my character Leela was justified as to why Leela became the way she is now. As Leela I think that the kids were not raised the way I wanted them to, I didn’t get the comfort and there was so much struggle so I became the way I am. I was lashing out at him, I pushed him, I tore down the posters in the dance academy and I took out all the frustration that I had since the beginning of our marriage. I was thinking that if people see this then they hate me so much but what happened was totally opposite to that. People really loved that episode because people saw the justification of Leela. There are many women who are frustrated and it was very relatable for them. There are even husbands who are not able to do what’s required for their family and their kids just grow up while the wife puts all the hard work in bringing them up. Even those husbands could relate to the episode realizing that they could not give that kind of comfort to their wives. I had to do a lot of hard work for that.

