EXCLUSIVE! Anuradha Kanabar ENTERS Dangal Tv's Shubh Shagun

A lot of new entries and exits are happening in various TV shows. Apart from this, various TV shows are also being launched on different channels. Dangal TV has launched another show today which is titled Shubh Shagun.

The show stars Krishna Mukherjee and Shehzadaa Dhami in the lead roles. Well, a lot of well-known actors are a part of the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Anuradha Kanabar has been roped in for Dangal TV’s – Shubh Shagun wherein it is believed that he will be playing the role of a parallel lead.

Shubh Shagun also stars Vandana Vithlani, Chetan Hansraj, Smita Dongre, Kajal Chauhan, Kajol Srivastava, and Abhitesh Dwivedi, among others in pivotal roles.

We are excited to see what the actress has to portray in the show.

