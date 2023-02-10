EXCLUSIVE! Anurag Sharma opens up on his new show Dori, reveals exciting details about his character and much more

Anurag Sharma is all set to wow the viewers with his upcoming show Dori by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta's upcoming project on Colors. The actor spilled beans on his character.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 08:30
Anurag Sharma

MUMBAI:  Anurag Sharma is a popular actor of the television industry. 

He has been a part of the showbiz world for several years now. 

The actor has many hit TV shows to his credit like Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tere Liye, Jodhaa Akbar, Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Udaan, Kumkum Bhagya and Kavach.

The actor who was last seen in the TV show Udaan is all set for his new show titled Dori. 

Dori is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under their home banner and will be aired on Colors. 

The show also stars Toral Rasputra, Sudha Chandran and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Anurag who had exciting details to share about his upcoming show and much more. 

Shedding light on his character, Anurag said, ''An actor shows his positive and negative side with his performance. I am the main antagonist in this show. The viewers will get to see a very different side of me in this show. It will be fun to watch.''

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mehul Buch, Anurag Sharma and Mehul Kajaria roped in for Jay Mehta’s next for Colors

When asked Anurag's wife about what kind of roles she loves to see her husband in, she said, ''I want him to be lovey dovey only with me. I love seeing him in a villainous avatar. He is a very positive person in real life. I love to hate him whenever he plays a negative role on-screen.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Amar Upadhyay sheds light on his upcoming show Dori, says, ''No one has ever seen me playing such a role before''

Amar Upadhyay Dori Jay Mehta Kinnari Mehta Sudha Chandran Toral Rasputra aanurag sharma TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha all set to consummate love to Dhaval, latter plays a trick
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Kimaya is falling for Reyansh, Aradhana unaware
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
EXCLUSIVE! Anurag Sharma opens up on his new show Dori, reveals exciting details about his character and much more
MUMBAI:  Anurag Sharma is a popular actor of the television industry. He has been a part of the showbiz world for...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shameless! Vaibhav loses his promotion, Mrunal leaves his side
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
OMG! When Esha Gupta broke silence on her scary casting couch experience Twice, “He thought that I would fall into his trap…”
MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of many...
Anupamaa: Uplifting! Anupama unknowingly saves Malti Devi's life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Esha gupta
OMG! When Esha Gupta broke silence on her scary casting couch experience Twice, “He thought that I would fall into his trap…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saubhayavati Bhava 2
Exclusive! Saubhayavati Bhava 2 is not only a show, it will become a movement: Karanvir Bohra
Karan Luthra
Exclusive! Karan Luthra has become an iconic character on television; whatever I am today is because of Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar
Anusha Mishra
Dream Girl 2 actress Anusha Mishra: We need to talk about mental issues a lot more
Avika Gor
Avika Gor on passing of Women’s reservation bill: This is a powerful stride towards gender equality in India
Farnaz Shetty
Farnaz Shetty on social media advancement: If you slow down, it appears as though you're missing out on a lot
Gautam
Gautam Vig on shooting for Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Junooniyat!