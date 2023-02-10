EXCLUSIVE! Anurag Sharma opens up on his new show Dori, reveals exciting details about his character and much more

MUMBAI: Anurag Sharma is a popular actor of the television industry.

He has been a part of the showbiz world for several years now.

The actor has many hit TV shows to his credit like Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tere Liye, Jodhaa Akbar, Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Udaan, Kumkum Bhagya and Kavach.

The actor who was last seen in the TV show Udaan is all set for his new show titled Dori.

Dori is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under their home banner and will be aired on Colors.

The show also stars Toral Rasputra, Sudha Chandran and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Anurag who had exciting details to share about his upcoming show and much more.

Shedding light on his character, Anurag said, ''An actor shows his positive and negative side with his performance. I am the main antagonist in this show. The viewers will get to see a very different side of me in this show. It will be fun to watch.''

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mehul Buch, Anurag Sharma and Mehul Kajaria roped in for Jay Mehta’s next for Colors

When asked Anurag's wife about what kind of roles she loves to see her husband in, she said, ''I want him to be lovey dovey only with me. I love seeing him in a villainous avatar. He is a very positive person in real life. I love to hate him whenever he plays a negative role on-screen.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Amar Upadhyay sheds light on his upcoming show Dori, says, ''No one has ever seen me playing such a role before''