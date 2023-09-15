EXCLUSIVE! Amar Upadhyay sheds light on his upcoming show Dori, says, ''No one has ever seen me playing such a role before''

After his successful stints of shows, Amar Upadhyay is all set to be back with his new show titled Dori which will be aired on Colors TV.
Amar Upadhyay

MUMBAI:  Amar Upadhyay is a well-known name in the television industry. 

The actor became a nation's favourite with his amazing performance as Mihir Virani in Star Plus' show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii. 

Amar went on to star in shows like Kalash, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Saathiya – Pyar Ka Naya Ehsaas, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, and many more.

The talented actor has also been a part of various movies and web shows. 

His last movie was Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and web series was Scoop. 

Amar is now all set for his new show titled Dori. 

The show is produced by Kinnari and Jay Mehta and it will also star Toral Rasputra and Sudha Chandran. 

Amar spoke about it in an exclusively interview with TellyChakkar. 

Revealing about the show, Amar said, ''This is the first time I am doing a show with Jay and Kinnari Mehta. It will be coming on Colors titled Dori.''

Shedding light on his character, Amar said, ''No one has ever seen me playing such a character before. I have played a richie rich guy, a business man, a Thakur in my previous shows. This character is absolutely opposite. He will be a very poor guy. I can't reveal much about my role right now.''

Well, we can't wait to watch Amar in his new show. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

