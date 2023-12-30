Exclusive: Apara Mehta talks about her association with Anupamaa’s producer Rajan Shahi; says ‘Rupali Ganguly has done of fabulous job and the show is well written’

MUMBAI : Apara Mehta needs no introduction. She is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the industry today. She played the role of Malti Devi in Star Plus show Anupamaa which stars Rupali Ganguly in the leading role.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been performing extremely well and has smitten the audience with its engaging and inspiring storyline. TellyChakkar got in touch with Apara to know more about her experience being a part of the show and her association with Rajan Shahi.

Apara said, "I have a very old and long association with Rajan Shahi. He had actually called me for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where there was a cameo role required in the previous generation. It is at that time that I told him that he had directed me when I did a cameo in Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi. Anupama was a new show and I heard a lot of praises.

In fact my mother, who used to watch the show told me that after Kyunkii SaaS Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, if there is one show that I should definitely be a part of, it has to be Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly has done of fabulous job and the show is well written. I used to watch the show on and off. Four to five months after my mom passed away, I was offered Anupamaa.

At that time I had decided to focus on theatre. I was offered a lot of daily soaps but I was rejecting it. I was offered Anupamaa which was a two month cameo role. I took it up and the role got extended. I have worked with most of the actors who are a part of the cast of Anupamaa.”

Talking about Rupali's acting skills Apara elaborated, "Rupali is refined actor and very experienced. Only actors who can understand the skill and craft can pull of a dialogue which is Gujarati - Hindi with emotions and showdown moments without changing the caricature. She is highly skilled and I am a huge fan of her.”

Shedding some light on her character Apara mentioned that she faced quite some challenges.

Apara shared, "I am a soft personality and the characters that I played have never been extremely strong. Till the time I had to play Guru Maa it was fine but when it came to Malti Devi, it was a strong negative character and I had to really work on it.”

Well said Apara!

