Must Read! Anupamaa’s Apara Mehta opens up on Smriti Irani on coming to Ekta Kapoor’s show set after suffering a miscarriage, “it is a difficult life to be in TV…”

Apara Mehta who played the role of Savita Mansukh Virani in the show has opened up about Smriti Irani’s revelation that she had to come to work a day after she suffered a misscarriage. Read on to know what she said.
MUMBAI :Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most iconic shows of Indian Television. Apara Mehta who played the role of  Savita Mansukh Virani in the show has opened up about Smriti Irani’s revelation that she had to come to work a day after she suffered a misscarriage. Read on to know what she said.

Apara said, “TV shows don’t have a bank and telecast copy has to be sent.” She further said, “I know that she was shooting with us upto the previous day of Zohr’s (Irani, Smriti Irani’s elder son) birth and came back on the fourth day to shoot, because kya hi karein? In fact, both the times, when her daughter Zoish was also born, she came back to work.”

Apara said that while working on a daily soap, actors have to keep their personal life separate, “Whenever any of us fell sick or anything, they came to our places, put on a little bit of makeup, put a wall at the back, and we have shot.” Apara further said, “I know Smriti spoke about the miscarriage. By the time this happened, my character was already dead on the show, but I know it for a fact ki use aana bhi pada hoga and karna bhi pada hoga.”

Apara said that working in a daily soap requires immense commitment. She said, “There is a requirement of commitment in this industry, but you have gone through something personal also, so it is a difficult life to be in TV. The whole chain goes up in such a manner, that you can’t blame one person - the actor, production house, or the makers, because it is a very long chain and a vicious circle. The scripts and story tracks have to be decided, and if something does not work then it has to be changed, so you have to churn out and send the telecast copy.”

