Exclusive! Apoorv Vij roped in for Dangal TV’s – Shubh Shagun

MUMBAI : A lot of new entries and exits are happening in various TV shows. Apart from this, various TV shows are also being launched on different channels. Dangal TV has launched another show today which is titled Shubh Shagun.

The show stars Krishna Mukherjee and Shehzadaa Dhami in the lead roles. Well, a lot of well-known actors are a part of the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Apoorv Vij has been roped in for Dangal TV’s – Shubh Shagun wherein it is believed that he will be playing the role of a parallel lead.

Shubh Shagun also stars Vandana Vithlani, Chetan Hansraj, Smita Dongre, Kajal Chauhan, Kajol Srivastava, and Abhitesh Dwivedi, among others in pivotal roles.

Apoorv is an actor, who is better known for his roles in the films like I Am Not Devdas and Mission Breaking News.

