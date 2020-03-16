Exclusive! Apoorv Vij roped in for Dangal TV’s – Shubh Shagun

Dangal TV has rolled out a new show titled Shubh Shagun which has hit the small screens today. The show stars Krishna Mukherjee and Shehzadaa Dhami in the lead roles.
Apoorv Vij

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries and exits are happening in various TV shows. Apart from this, various TV shows are also being launched on different channels. Dangal TV has launched another show today which is titled Shubh Shagun.

The show stars Krishna Mukherjee and Shehzadaa Dhami in the lead roles. Well, a lot of well-known actors are a part of the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Apoorv Vij has been roped in for Dangal TV’s – Shubh Shagun wherein it is believed that he will be playing the role of a parallel lead.

Shubh Shagun also stars Vandana Vithlani, Chetan Hansraj, Smita Dongre, Kajal Chauhan, Kajol Srivastava, and Abhitesh Dwivedi, among others in pivotal roles.

Apoorv is an actor, who is better known for his roles in the films like I Am Not Devdas  and Mission Breaking News.

shubh shagun Krishna Mukherjee apoorv vij Dangal TV TellyChakkar TV news exclusive news hindi daily soaps Hindi serials telly news shehzadaa dhami
