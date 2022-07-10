EXCLUSIVE! Appnapan actress Leena Jumani opens up on her fashion views, reveals buying a very expensive lehenga and never wearing it and much more

Leena Jumani, who has recently entered Sony TV's show Appnapan, opens up her fashion views.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 03:30
MUMBAI: Leena Jumani has recently entered Sony TV's show Appnapan.

The stunning diva is playing the negative role of Sonali in the show, who is Nikhil's past love interest.

Well, this is not the first time Leena is seen in a negative role. She was previously well-appreciated for her character Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya.

We have often spoken to Leena about the show but this time, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress for a fun fashion segment where she had some amazing responses.

Streetwear or designer wear?

I would prefer both.

An outfit you regret buying?

There was one lehenga on which I spent 60,000 rupees, and I haven't worn it even once. It's still there in the cupboard, and now I regret buying it.

An outfit you would like to steal from anyone's wardrobe?

There are many Hollywood and Bollywood stars whose clothes I swoon on to. So, there are many celebrities in my lIst.

Your fashion inspiration?

No one! I believe that I wear whatever suits me.

Are you an accessories person? If yes, would you prefer a necklace or a good pair of earrings?

I would prefer a necklace.

Bikini or Monokini?

I like to wear a bikini when I am enjoying my personal holiday. Otherwise, I would like to wear a monokini.

