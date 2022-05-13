EXCLUSIVE! Appnapan fame Cezanne Khan opens up about his love for cooking in real life, shares which dish he has cooked so far and much more

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Cezanne Khan is all set to be back with his upcoming show Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. The actor will be paired opposite actress Rajshree Thakur in the show.

Appnapan will be Cezanne's second collaboration with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

The actor became a household name for his role as Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's long-running drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

Well, we all know that Cezanne will be seen in a completely different avatar in the show. The actor will be playing the role of a chef and so will Rajshree. It will be quite interesting to see how they turn out to be chefs in reel life.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Cezanne who spoke about the show and also spilt some other interesting details.

How much do you love cooking in real life?

I have got professional training for the show but I have cooked dishes before. I have cooked Tandoori chicken. I am a major foodie. So, I believe that I can cook. But I have never chopped vegetables the way this professional chef who taught me the nuances of cooking has chopped. The professional way of cooking is actually easier than what we do.

What new can the viewers expect?

This is something new that the viewers will see me doing. My character will be totally different from what viewers have seen me doing. The viewers have not seen me doing something like this before. Fans are going to love it.

Have you done any project just for the sake of it?

Truthfully, no! When I did Kasauti Zindagi Kay, I have come up with a really hard way. I have been very open about it. When my dad left us, it was a low phase in my life. So, when I made money and fame through Kasauti and invested really well. After that, my motto in life was not running after money. I never took up projects just for money. Probably, I lost out on a lot of projects because of that. I have rejected lots of shows because I wasn't happy about it.

