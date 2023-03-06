Exclusive! Appnapan fame Shraddha Tripathi roped in to be part of Naagin 6

Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 14:42
Shraddha Tripathi

Naagin 6 was launched on television and the serial is now on a much bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline. Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal played the lead roles in the show.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name and today, she has a massive fan following. As we had reported earlier, the show was going to go off-air in mid-February, owing to bad TRP ratings.

Later, due to public demand, the show got an extension until March. Furthermore, the show has kept extending till date because of the love it garners from the audience.

As per sources, television actress, Appnapan fame Shraddha Tripathi has been roped in for Colors show “Naagin Season 6”. Details about her character are still unknown.

Well, it would be interesting to watch what twists and turns she would bring to the show.

The current track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked.

