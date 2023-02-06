Exclusive! Television actor Hritik Yadav roped in for Colors show Naagin 6

MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television and the serial is now on a much bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the initial days, the show did very well with TRP ratings and it was among the top 10 shows. But a few months later, the ratings dropped.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name and today, she has a massive fan following. As we reported earlier, the show was going to go off-air in mid-February, owing to bad TRP ratings.

Later, due to public demand, the show got an extension until March. Furthermore, the show has kept extending till date because of the love it garners from the audience.



As per sources, television actor Hritik Yadav has been roped in for Colors show “Naagin Season 6”.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Hritik Yadav roped in for Dangal’s TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2

The actor will be playing a pivotal role in the serial, essaying the role of the lead’s cousin.

He is a well-known actor in the television industry and is known for his roles in projects like Kaamnaa, where he had a cameo role. He has also been a part of a few episodes on the number one crime show, Crime Patrol.

Well, it would be interesting to watch what twists and turns would he bring to the show.

The current track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month



