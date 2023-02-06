Exclusive! Television actor Hritik Yadav roped in for Colors show Naagin 6

Naagin 6 is the number one super – natural show on television and as per sources, television actor Hritik Yadav has been roped in for the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 18:46
Hritik Yadav

MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television and the serial is now on a much bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the initial days, the show did very well with TRP ratings and it was among the top 10 shows. But a few months later, the ratings dropped.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name and today, she has a massive fan following. As we reported earlier, the show was going to go off-air in mid-February, owing to bad TRP ratings.

Later, due to public demand, the show got an extension until March. Furthermore, the show has kept extending till date because of the love it garners from the audience.
 
As per sources, television actor Hritik Yadav has been roped in for Colors show “Naagin Season 6”.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Hritik Yadav roped in for Dangal’s TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2

The actor will be playing a pivotal role in the serial, essaying the role of the lead’s cousin.
He is a well-known actor in the television industry and is known for his roles in projects like Kaamnaa, where he had a cameo role. He has also been a part of a few episodes on the number one crime show, Crime Patrol.

Well, it would be interesting to watch what twists and turns would he bring to the show.

The current track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month

 
 

Naagin 6 Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor Colors Voot Tejasswi Prakash Mahek Simba Nagpal Nandini Tiwari
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 18:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang to grace the show
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! “Working with Randeep Hooda was like a dream come true moment for me” Shalini Chauhan
MUMBAI : Actress Shalini Chauhan who made her acting debut through web series Inspector Avinash, written and directed...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out Archana Gautam is keeping herself entertainment as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show
MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of movies, OTT...
Exclusive! “The movie speaks about domestic violence and standing up for the right thing is my take away” Garima Jain
MUMBAI : Actress Garima Jain has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her projects especially on...
Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s one of the most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats...
Recent Stories
SHARIB HASHMI
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff
Latest Video
Related Stories
Archana Gautam
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out Archana Gautam is keeping herself entertainment as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Did Ruhi Chaturvedi return to India? Read on to know more
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Soundous Moufakir gets badly injured while performing a stunt
Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti
Exclusive! Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV
Amir Ali and Child Actor Mishika Mishra
Exclusive! Amir Ali and Child Actor Mishika Mishra roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV
Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audiences were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives even in
Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audience were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives in the trailer itself