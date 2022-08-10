Exclusive! Hritik Yadav roped in for Dangal’s TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many new shows are in the pipeline while some are going off air. Dangal TV’s popular show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon mein is back for its season 2.

The makers have come up with a new season after years, and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.

Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein is entertaining the audience for a long time now.

The show stars Vin Rana, Trupti Mishra, and Ashish Dixit. Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.

As per sources, television actor Hritik Yadav has been roped in for Dangal’s TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein Season 2.

He would be essaying the character of Shikhar who is Suman’s brother in the serial which will be an important character.

He is a well know actor in the television industry and he is known for his roles in projects like Kaamnaa where he has a cameo role and as also done a few episodes on the number on crime show Crime Patrol..

Well, it would be interesting to see what twists and turns would she bring into the track of the show.

The current track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

