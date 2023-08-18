Exclusive! Are Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta going to share screen space together again? This is what the LLB Actor has to say! Read to know more!

The shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, 12/24 Karol Baug, and Matsaykand on OTT have been some of his most appreciated roles.
Sargun Mehta

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most known and beloved personalities in the entertainment world. Apart from being a great actor, he has also put on the hats of a producer and a host.

Sargun and Ravi have been married for a long time and the two have inspired many couple goals for the fans. Fans and followers of the two have been waiting for a long time to see the two share screen space together again. 

TellyChakkar sat down with the actor extraordinaire to talk about this and he said, “Definitely you’ll see us together, update in the sense that there is something that we have been deliberating on and it is a very interesting script and something that both of us resonate with so when the time is right it would happen. In the meanwhile, a lot of people keep coming up with things that we should do together and they want to cast us in together, Sargun gets calls as well, but it is not something that makes us want to leap out of bed and say yes and be like this is it. Therefore we have been abstaining completely from sharing any screen space, but this is something that we are really excited about and when the time is right it will happen”.

With his wife and superstar of the Punjabi Film Industry, Sargun Mehta, he founded Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2019 and co-produced several movies and shows.

From being a loved actor to a great host and an adored producer, Ravi has done a masterful job of creating a beautiful career. 

He is also stepping into a new role very soon, with his new OTT show Lakhan Leela Bhargava, which will see him as a smart and witty lawyer. The show will premiere on Jio Cinema.

ALSO READ:Ravi Dubey, gives an emotional sneak peek into his childhood home!

 

    
 

