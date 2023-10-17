Exclusive! Arjit Taneja reveals if Aishwarya Sharma’s injury was a plus point for him in the final round and talks about his bond with Daisy Shah

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 has finally come to an end and Dino James emerged as the winner of the show whereas Arjit Taneja was the first runner up of the show.

This season was a successful one and gained good TRP ratings.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Arjit Taneja and asked him if he felt that Aishwarya’s injury worked good for him as she couldn’t perform the stunt and what he has to say about his tiff with Daisy.

Reaching so close to the trophy and not winning what do you have to say about it?

I am very happy and have no complaints. When Rohit Shetty said congrats you’re the first one to do the finale task I was happy. I never thought I would reach the finale, so I am very happy with the journey.

Did you feel that Aishwarya’s injury became a plus point for you to become the first runner up of the show as she couldn’t perform the finale task?

I didn’t see her task so I don’t know what a big competition she was giving me and always knew that Dino was my competition but I feel even if Aishwarya was there I would be the first runner up.

Did you feel that Aishwarya Sharma was a strong competitor for you in the finale?

I didn’t feel so as in the beginning I and she didn’t have such a close bond. I did feel she was dominant, but later on when I got to know her we were chilling around and she is very sweet. Now when we meet we have a lot of fun as is its nature. Initially, I couldn’t understand her as I was surprised with the behavior because at first you cannot be friends.

Tell us something about your bond with Daisy, Archana and Shiv?

With Archana the bond was good and we did two stunts together. I used to keep pulling her leg and till now I do the same. She is very entertaining. Shiv is my good friend and we did have a lot of fun and Rohit sir. He was done since we wouldn’t stop doing fun. With Daisy I never interacted much and it was very formal no fights but didn’t talk much.

When Shiv and Archana had a fight did you advise him and tell him anything?

To be honest the fight wasn’t that big as it was projected outside and we were there. It was a silly argument and was sorted in 2 minutes. They did a stunt together so it wasn’t that big.

What do you have to say about the tiff with Daisy and the video that Dino and you made after that?

If you see that was a fun video and it was a joke and Daisy knows it since we met her after that and she there is no grudge or anything. She just said something in an interview and I only shared on social media.

Well, no doubt no one than Arjit could have given a tough competation to Dino in the finale and it was a close call to who would be the winner of the show, but Arjit aced all his stunts.

