Exclusive! Arjit Taneja on working with Sriti Jha, “while doing romantic scenes we burst out laughing since we know each other so well”

MUMBAI: Zee TV, a pioneer in groundbreaking television content, recently launched its new fiction offering, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show airs every day at 10 pm, and is an impossible love story between two contrasting characters - Amruta and Virat, portrayed by the immensely popular Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja respectively.

Tellychakkar got a chance to interact with actor Arjit Taneja and he gave us an insight into working with Sriti Jha again and the experience of being on their new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

How was your experience being on Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I had a wonderful experience and Sriti too was part of a reality show before me so we had a lot to discuss and talk about. But with Kaise mujhe…we are doing a love story and of course the dynamics are quite different.

You and Sriti have worked previously in many shows, do you have funny memories that you recall?

Of course! I remember the first shoot, the first scene, it's all very fresh in my mind. But earlier she was my sister in law and now we are playing each other’s love interest so while doing romantic scenes we burst out laughing since we know each other so well.

Tell us a little about your character Virat in the show.

Virat hates love and he does not believe in marriage. This is because he had a bad experience in the past that has changed his entire thought process on love.

Will this be a typical love story?

I cannot reveal that to you. In fact, I really don’t know and you’ll have to ask my producer and writers. Having said that, I don’t feel that this is going to be a typical love story. At the beginning of course it is the same but how the duo reach the romance part is going to be unique and you’ll have to wait and watch.

Personally, what is your opinion on love?

I am very different from Virat when it comes to love. I totally believe in love and feel that everyone should fall in love, because love is what makes the world so beautiful.

