Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani roped in to play the lead role in Zee TV's new show

MUMBAI:Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular names in the television industry. The actor is known for his performances in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan and others.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry and here's an exclusive update about Arjun Bijlani's next show. According to sources, the actor has been roped in to play the male lead in Zee TV's new show.

The show will be produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD. They have earlier produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Radha Mohan, Beyhadh 2, Ek Deewana Tha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Bahu Begum, and more.

Well, we are sure this news about Arjun Bijlani's new show will make his fans super happy.

