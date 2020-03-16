EXCLUSIVE! Arjun fame Behzaad Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. The show's title is Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves. Behzaad Khan is known for his roles in shows like Ajun, Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka, The Gandhi Murder, Adaalat among others.
Behzaad Khan

Sony SAB is known for producing some light-hearted shows that one can watch with their family. 

After Pushpa Impossible that will hit the small screens in a few day's time, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul which is based on popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves. 

After Shezaan M Khan, we exclusively reported about actor Aayush Shrivastava who has bagged a parallel lead in the show. 

Nothing much is revealed about their characters yet.

We have another actor who has joined the cast and it is Behzaad Khan. 

The actor is known for his roles in shows like Ajun, Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka, The Gandhi Murder, Adaalat among others. 

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jayesh Barbhaya BAGS JD Majethia's Pushpa Impossible for Sony SAB


 

