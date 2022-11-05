EXCLUSIVE! Jayesh Barbhaya BAGS JD Majethia's Pushpa Impossible for Sony SAB

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon. The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series. JD Majethia's Hats Off Productions' new show is titled Pushpa Impossible.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days. 

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon.

The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's new show will be titled Pushpa Impossible. 

We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show.

We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show.  

Nothing much has been revealed about Sachin's character yet. 

Sachin has appeared in several movies and TV shows like PK, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Paa, Daadi Amma Daadi Amma Maan Jao, Lovesshuda, C.I.D., and Dil Se Dil Tak among others. 

And now, another actor which is roped in for the show is Jayesh Barbhaya. 

The actor is a well-known personality in the Gujarati entertainment industry. 

Details about Jayesh's role are in out yet.

Meanwhile, Karuna who plays the titular role is well-known for her stints in projects like Devanshi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, The Bypass, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

How excited are you about this new show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

