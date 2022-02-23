EXCLUSIVE! Aryann Arora opens up on bagging Naagin 6, shares about his equation with Tejasswi Prakash, says, "She is exactly the same like I saw in Bigg Boss 15"

MUMBAI: Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor is once again back with Naagin season 6 and viewers are thrilled.

The TV czarina has chosen some of the most talented bunch of actors in the television world.

Popular Tv actress Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and film actress Maheck Chahal are playing the lead roles in the show.

The audiences are in love with the new jodi of the small screen. With just a few episodes, the supernatural drama series has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

Well, apart from the lead star cast, Naagin 6 has an amazing bunch of actors like Sudha Chandran, Manit Joura, Urvashi Dholakia among others who are seen in pivotal roles.

Aryann Arora is one of them who is seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch Aryann who is playing Simba's best friend in the show.

Aryann spoke in length about Naagin 6 and much more.

What were your thoughts when you were offered the role? How did you react to this?

For the past year, I have been trying to get a show in Balaji Telefilms. In fact, I am trying my best to get a show of popular production houses. But I always wanted to do a Balaji show. So, I have tried for other characters as well but it didn't work out. But I was not upset about it. All the characters' casting was done by then. Then I got a call from the creative about this role which had a continuity track in the show. I did not instantly say yes as I wanted to think about it. I have done a fair amount of good work before Naagin 6 came. An actor has a right to decide if he wants to do certain roles or not. I thought for a few minutes and spoke to my sister about it. She said that I should do it. Everyone wants to play a lead role but all happens step-by-step. I don't consider any work big or small. When my time will come, I'll also play a lead role. But for that, I need to start from somewhere. I am loving the baby steps.

You are playing an army officer in the show. How challenging is it for you?

I was given a brief of my role on the first day of my shoot. I was given the army costume. I also read the script. it's not like I faced lots of challenges while performing but everyone is there to guide me. When I got a call for this role, I had to kickstart the shoot the next day. So, I didn't get much time to prepare for my character. Rajan sir who is our director, helped me a lot. I was taught the nuances of being an army officer. I had a habit of keeping hands in my pocket while I'm not shooting and I was asked not to do this as an army officer never does this. I was not used to it but now I'm trying to be in my character even while I'm not shooting.

How has been your experience with Tejasswi Prakash?

She is very naive. I have seen some episodes of Bigg Boss 15. She is exactly the same I saw her in Bigg Boss. Tejasswi is extremely humble, soft-spoken, and gentle. She will casually talk with all of us even though we are not shooting and we all sit together and read scenes. We are constantly clicking pictures and making reels on the set.

Aryann has previously done shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Chhoti Sardaarrni.

