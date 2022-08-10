Exclusive! Asheema Chauhan roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show Chhalaang Sapno Ki

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read - Megha Ray’s first look from her Sony TV show Chhalaang is here and you can’t miss it!

We brought you the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang. And the show is supposed to go on air in February 2023.

They are coming up with a new show, Chhalaang Sapno Ki, produced by Invictus T Mediaworks, which will premiere on Sony TV soon. The show will star Megha Ray in the lead role and fans of the actress are excited to see her in a new avatar.

As per sources, Asheema Chauhan is roped in for the show. While the information about her character is not revealed yet, it is said that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

Talking about Asheema Chauhan, she is recognized for her role in MTV Love School season 4 and Indian Matchmaking.

Earlier we reported about Snehal Waghmare, Sanjeev Rathore, and Harish Rathore being a part of the show.

Invictus T Mediaworks is owned by producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot. The production house is known for popular shows Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (2021), Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018), Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Casting has been done by casting director Janet Ellis under the company name Janet's Casting Hub, and the assistant casting directors are Sushil and Shikhar.

