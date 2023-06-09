Exclusive! Ashi Singh talks about reuniting with Ranndeep Rai again, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years says, “Whenever it is possible we would of course like to work together if we have a good chance or good projects”!

Ashi Singh has become one of the best young actresses on Television, and she is still revered for her role as Naina.
Ashi SINGH

MUMBAI :Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows on Sony TV.  The show starred Ashi Singh and Randeep Raii in the lead roles as Naina and Sameer and the two mesmerized the fans with their on-screen chemistry.

Ashi Singh has become one of the best young actresses on Television, and she is still revered for her role as Naina.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about the show completing  6 years, chances of collaborating with Ranndeep Rai, and the love of fans for them. 

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has completed 6 years, how are you feeling?

Definitely, It has been really important to me and  I had posted in the morning memories and it's like 6 years of a beautiful emotion. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is not just a show for me, it's it's my emotion. It's a part of me and I'm always grateful and thankful to be a part of that show. And I'm genuinely I am like, it's one of the best things that happened to me. 

What do you have to say to the fans of the show?

I have actually not seen such a loyal fan following of any show, such loyal such lovable people, so I don't know what else I can say. A part of that, apart from. Thank you, guys, thank you so much for always loving, supporting and still I see all the vm’s and all the tweets and everything which you make which you send. I still receive gifts from the fans of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,  all the appreciation I have got for you and towards the show, So it's been, of course, a wonderful experience, and I'm genuinely very lucky to have you all in my life from that show. Thank you so much for being for always being there. 

Fans want to see you and Ranndeep collaborate again, is that a possibility in the future?

So as of now, we both have not got this chance. But when we did our music video together, the first motive for doing that was our fans because they wanted to see us again together. So we did the music video when we both were busy and then Ranndeep did this important cameo character Meet, and that time we finally made reels that fans wanted to see. So whenever it is possible we would of course like to work together if we have a good chance or good projects, so yeah, depends on the project.  

It is such an accomplishment that the show has completed 6 years and fans love the show still to this date.

TOP STORIES
