EXCLUSIVE! Ashwin Mushran on his role in Sony TV's show Dhadkan: Jamshed's character has some negative aspects and I'm loving this different side of him

MUMBAI: Sony TV has an amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming months.

A few days back, the channel saw a new show hitting the small screens, which is Kaamnaa.

And now, the channel is gearing up for another show titled Dhadkan, which is a medical drama.

Dhadkan has an amazing bunch of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Ashwin Mushran, Vidyut Xavier, and Kaushik Chakravorty.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ashwin, who plays a pivotal role in the show.

Shooting experience...

The shooting experience has been great as I have been shooting for the show for a while now. I have been off and on. Of course, the main cast is shooting on a regular basis. I shoot once in a while. The makers have taken a lot of effort for the show, especially how hospitals work, the look of the show, from the doctors to nurses, and much more. A lot of care is taken when it comes to the detailing. There are various sequences are so precisely shown that has not been shown previously on Indian TV. It will be very nice to see this.

Character...

My character name is Jamshed and he is the CEO of the hospital. He has grey shades. But the hospital is in his family's name as it is his great-grandfather's hospital. He is very interested in the hospital but he is also a very pure businessman. He is not a doctor but he is dealing with a lot of doctors. There will be a lot of clashes with the people he is working with. He is a hardcore businessman. Money is important and where it comes from. For him, it's not always about medical but also about the business. This leads to problems between doctors and him sometimes.

My character definitely has some negative aspects and viewers will come to know when they see the show. I enjoy thr slightly negative side of this character.

Views on the show's concept and challenging...

It is not challenging at all as long as the director and the creative team have their vision. It's not that challenging for an actor or other actors as you understand where the show is going. It does not matter what format you are shooting for as long as the creative team and the production team have their vision. I think actors can do their jobs that much easier. The setups are quite large, scenes can be a little complex, and shooting happens in different ways. The actors here are great. The bunch of young actors are really talented. I enjoy working with all of them.

The actor has previously appeared in a lot of well-known TV shows and films like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Maharaj ki Jai Ho, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Peterson Hill, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Fashion.

Dhadkan is all set to hit the small screens from 6th December at 10 PM.

