EXCLUSIVE! Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill approached to host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 ?

MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept, where they began Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game.

Bigg Boss 15 is over, and now, the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two. They have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year, the concept of the show was to stay connected, where the contestants were paired with each other. During elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year, the concept of the show is still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be soon streaming on Voot, and the pre-production of the show has already begun.

We had reported earlier that Karan Johar might not be hosting the upcoming season as he would be hosting his show Koffee with Karan on another digital platform Hotstar.

As per sources, the makers have approached Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill to host the OTT show as they want both of them to come on board.

Both Asim and Shehnaaz rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss Season 13 until then they weren’t that known personalities.

Even last year during the first season their names had been out to be special guests on the show but then things didn’t work out and they were never a part of the show.

But now once again their names have popped up and there could be a possibility that they would be hosting the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, Season 1 of the show was a huge success and had gained a good viewership. It will be exciting to see how season 2 does.

