EXCLUSIVE! Auditions begin for Tappu as Raj Anadkat QUITS Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have recently learned of yet another terrible development. The past several weeks have been difficult for both TMKOC's creators and supporters. It's been nothing short of a roller coaster, from reports of Shailesh Lodha and Munmun Dutta leaving the show to producer Asit Modi stating that Disha Vakani won't reprise her role as Dayaben.

Raj Anadkat, who portrays Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, intends to leave the programme. Since the actor hasn't appeared in any episodes in a while and there hasn't been an official announcement from the crew or the actor, fans are rather dubious about the claim.

Now the breaking is that he has quit the show and the makers are opening auditions for the new Tappu in the show. After Bhavya Gandhi, now Raj Anadkat exited from TMKOC. This has been quite terrible for the show. A source close to the show revealed that the talks about his exit had been on for a while and he finally bid adieu to the show.

It was earlier revealed that Hum Paanch actor Rakhi Vijan who played Sweety Mathur in the 90s comic caper series has been approached to play Dayaben Gada, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s on-screen wife according to a Bollywood Life report. Rakhi was known to be a popular face on Indian television from the mid-90s till the early 2000s. Hum Paanch, which made Rakhi a household name was also a family sitcom.

