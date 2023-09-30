EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi on donning a sardar look in Ik Kudi Punjab Di once again after Chhoti Sardaarrni: It has a very different perspective to the character when I played before and the one that I am playing now

Avinesh Rekhi is once again all set to don a sardar look in his upcoming show Ik Kudi Punjab Di. The actor will be seen romancing actress Tanisha Mehta in the show which will soon hit the small screens.
Avinesh Rekhi

MUMBAI: After a gap of a few months, actor Avinesh Rekhi is all set to be back with his new show Ik Kudi Punjab Di.

Avinesh has bagged a lead role in Zee TV's show which is bankrolled by Dome Entertainment.

The actor was previously seen in Zee TV's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na opposite Anjali Tatrari. 

And now, the actor will be romancing actress Tanisha Mehta in his new show. 

Well, the show's buzz is already quite high ever since it was announced. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Avinesh who spoke about bagging the show and much more. 

Talking about his first interaction with co-star Tanisha, Avinesh said, ''Our first interaction was very short. We went to Amritsar for a promo shoot. She was very tired for a while as she had just travelled back to India from Australia. The next day, she went for a look test and later on, we just met in the morning at the airport. I told her to take a rest and we didn't talk much.''

Meeting the cast and crew during the Muharat of the show, Avinesh said, ''It was amazing to meet everyone. I was definitely looking forward to this day. When we had given this show's story to the channel and the day it got approved, I was looking forward to stepping inside the set of the show. I am so excited about the show and also to meet everyone. It is a beautiful feeling.''

Avinesh is once again donning a sardar look in this show after Chhoti Sardaarrni, revealing his thoughts on this, Avinesh said, ''I always get very excited when I wear a turban. I really enjoy it. I feel very good and it's such a blessing whenever I wear a turban. So, I am very excited. It has a very different perspective to the character when I played before and the one that I am playing now.''

About Author

