Exclusive! Ayanshi Sharma to debut in Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar

The story of Mann Sundar revolves around a youthful woman named Ruchita, who yearns for a life partner and doesn’t judge people by their physicality.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 21:33
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Mann Sundar is a successful show that airs on Dangal TV. The serial began a year ago.

The show stars Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles and is produced by Suzana Ghai under the banner of Panorama Entertainment.

The story of Mann Sundar revolves around a youthful woman named Ruchita, who yearns for a life partner and doesn’t judge people by their physicality. She loves her for who she is, values her opinions and respects herself. Nihar is a 24-25 years old happy charming boy and does not judge people by their looks.

Mann Sundar is different from typical Saas-Bahu dramas. In the serial, the importance of a beautiful mind is given more importance rather than beautiful looks.

As per sources, Ayanshi Sharma is going to make her debut as the leads Nihar and Ruchi’s daughter.

It will be very interesting to see how people will fall in love with this character.

Are you excited for the upcoming track of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 21:33

