Exclusive! Ayushi Khurana reveals interesting details about her upcoming show ‘Aangan Apno Ka’

Popular actress Ayushi Khurana is best known for her captivating role in the Star Bharat hit show 'Ajooni reveals some interesting details about the upcoming show.
Ayushi

MUMBAI: Ayushi Khurana, an Indian actress, model, and fashion designer, gained prominence with her lead role in the Star Bharat daily soap opera "Ajooni" opposite Shoaib Ibrahim in 2022. Active in the entertainment industry since 2021, she is now gearing up for her new show, "Aangan Apno Ka," where she plays the role of Pallavi. 

The show is set to premiere on December 11, 2023, and Tellychakkar recently had an exclusive conversation with her to gain some insights.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her character and could there be a love angle in the show. 

In the upcoming show, we understand that both your on-screen sisters are married, and your character shares an emotional bond with your father. Does your character defy today’s norms and follow the heart, or does it still follow the brain?

As of now, there are no indications of her following her brain; she is a sincere follower of her heart. From her childhood, she witnessed her father making numerous sacrifices, giving up opportunities, and leaving a well-paid merchant navy job to care for his daughters after their mother's passing. Despite societal expectations, Pallavi questions the change in responsibilities and priorities after marriage. Going against tradition, she chooses to stay with her father and refuses to get married.

What are your thoughts on the current concepts of TV shows?

I believe that most TV shows are predominantly focused on women-centric concepts, revolving around women's emotions and struggles. There are very few TV shows that explore male-centric themes. In my 25 years, I haven't come across such shows. Our show stands out as unique—a father-daughter story portraying the challenges a father faces while nurturing children alone. While there are numerous female-centric single-parent-based TV shows, I am unsure if there are any that revolve around male-based stories.

Will there be a love angle in the near future on the show? Will Pallavi encounter a macho man whom she falls in love with?

I am not certain about that. Pallavi is just like any other person, with feelings and desires for someone to care for her. It's not that she doesn't want to get married at all, but she doesn't let any of that affect her commitment to her father. She won't compromise being a daughter to become a wife.

The show appears to be an intriguing tale of a father-daughter relationship. How excited are you for the show to start?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

