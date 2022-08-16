EXCLUSIVE! Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame Sucheeta Trivedi roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers.

We at TellyChakkar are always at the forefront of delivering hot and spicy news from the telly world.

Many new shows are coming up while some shows are bidding adieu to the small screen.

Amidst all this, a new show will be soon launching on Star Plus.

The channel has been successfully delivering hit shows for the longest time now which includes Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein among others.

All these shows have been at the top of the TRP charts.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Aditya Singh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Films' next on StarPlus?

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is coming up with a new show on Star Plus. The project is still untitled and we have already broken many names who are going to be a part of this show.

The latest actress to join the star cast is well-known diva Sucheeta Trivedi.

She is known for her roles in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Indiawaali Maa, Bh Se Bhade, Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, Mere Angne Mein among others.

Nothing much is known about Sucheeta's character in the show yet.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about actors like Akash Ahuja, Sagar Saini and Vishal Aditya Singh among others being a part of this show.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Akash Ahuja to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new show for StarPlus?