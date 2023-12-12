Exclusive! Baal Shiv actor Aan Tiwari roped in for Zee Tv’s Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti launched a few months back and the show is doing pretty well. Soon a new character will be entering the show as Arjun's son.
Aan Tiwari

Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti is one of the popular shows on television and every week it gets good TRPs and is among the top twenty when it comes to ratings.

The show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles.

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited.

The fans love the chemistry between Dr. Shiv Kashyap and Shakti Sharma.

These days the show is very interesting and the storyline is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

As per sources, Baal Shiv actor Aan Tiwari has been roped in for the show.

He would be essaying the role of Arjun's son.

Aan is a well known child actor in the television industry. He is best known for his roles in serials like Prem Bandhan, Keh Du Tumhe and Baalshiv.

He has also been part of many web shows.

Well it will be interesting with the entry of his into the show what new twists and turns would come.

