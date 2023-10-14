EXCLUSIVE! Nikita Bhikta to enter Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Zee TV which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Radha Mohan, and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is also presenting one more amazing show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti.

The show was launched a few months ago which stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in the lead roles.

It has received a great response from the fans ever since the first episode.

And now, Shiv Shakti is gearing up for a new entry soon.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Nikita Bhikta is all set to enter the drama series.

Nikita is known for doing several popular music videos.

Nothing much is known about her character yet.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti which is produced by LSD Films has also bankrolled shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha, and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others.

