Exclusive! Baal Shiv’s Saachi Tiwari roped in for Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai!

MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show earlier starred child artist Aditi Jaltare, Krish Chauhan, and Snehalata Vasaikar in lead roles.

The makers roped in Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani to play the grown-up Ahilyabai and Khanderao.

The show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure as Subhedar Malhar Rao Holkar: The King of Malwa and Ahilya's father-in-law.

The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

Now, since Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment, we bring you another exciting update straight from your favorite shows.

Actor Saachi Tiwari has been roped in for the show Puniyashlok Ahilya Bai.

Not a lot is known about her character in the show.

Saachi has previously been seen in shows like Baal Shiv, Vighnaharta Ganesh and more.

