Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a complete masala entertainer: Sanyogeeta Bhave

Sanyogeeta Bhave is an integral part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up the show receiving a brilliant response.
MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in titular roles. Sanyogeeta Bhave is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up the show receiving a brilliant response.

Sanyogeeta shared, “The current track in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a complete masala track and people will love it because people like watching how the main leads face problems and how they struggle to solve it along with how the character actors support or go against the lead actors which drives the story ahead. The current track resonates with the title of the show very well. The audience will fall in love with the show all the more as the story moves forward.”

Talking about kitchen politics, she said, “People love kitchen politics in each and every show because somewhere down the line I think the audience thinks that what different do I get to see in the lives of others.  So I think people want to know what is happening in different households.”

Speaking about her bond with Karanveer Mehra and Sayli Salunkhe given that she has maximum scenes with them, Sanyogeeta mentioned, “ Karanveer Mehra’s character has taken a dramatic change and he is doing a fabulous job. He is my favourite character as it has got so many shades and I think that Karanveer is portraying it amazingly well.”

When asked about how well received her character is, Sanyogeeta averred, “My character is being loved because of the spice and the twists that she brings. That is why people love it. When I do scenes with Karan or Sayli, it gets challenging as we all have to bring in our best to make this show work.” 

