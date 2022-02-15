EXCLUSIVE! Baba Ramdev to grace Zee TV's devotional singing reality show Swarna Swar Bharat

MUMBAI: Zee TV is one such channel that has managed to entertain the viewers with its variety of shows.

Be it daily soaps or reality shows, Zee TV has given us some memorable programs which the viewers love to binge on.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most popular reality shows that is airing on Zee TV.

The channel recently launched yet another reality show called Swarna Swar Bharat.

This is India's first-ever devotional singing reality show.

It has music legends Padmashri Kailash Kher, renowned singer Suresh Wadkar and poet Kumar Vishwas who are the judges.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Padmashri Kailash Kher on being a part of Zee TV's first-ever devotional singing reality show Swarna Swar Bharat: There is a uniqueness that lies within it; we are educating people along with entertainment

Popular Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan is seen hosting Swarna Swar Bharat.

Swarna Swar Bharat is expected to be a gamechanger on television with its unique concept and with just a few episodes, it has become everyone's favourite.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that Baba Ramdev is all set to grace the show in the coming weekend.

This is not the first time Baba Ramdev has graced a reality show.

He is quite popular among the viewers and they love to watch him in reality shows.

It will be great fun to see Baba Ramdev gracing Swarna Swar Bharat and enjoying some devotional songs sung by the contestants.

Swarna Swar Bharat launched from 22nd January every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM only on Zee TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Suresh Wadkar on Swarna Swar Bharat being the first-ever devotional singing reality show: It is a much more difficult genre as it is connected with classical singing