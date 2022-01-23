EXCLUSIVE! Suresh Wadkar on Swarna Swar Bharat being the first-ever devotional singing reality show: It is a much more difficult genre as it is connected with classical singing

MUMBAI : Zee TV is one such channel that has managed to entertain viewers with its variety of shows.

Be it daily soaps or reality shows, Zee TV has given the audience some memorable programs to binge on.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is currently one of the most popular reality shows that air on Zee TV.

And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another reality show called Swarna Swar Bharat.

This is India's first-ever devotional singing reality show.

It will have music legend Padmashri Kailash Kher, renowned singer Suresh Wadkar, and poet Kumar Vishwas as the judges.

Popular Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan will be hosting Swarna Swar Bharat.

Swarna Swar Bharat is expected to be a gamechanger on television with its unique concept.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Padmashri Suresh Wadkar who has been a renowned name in the music industry.

The talented singer spoke about the show and much more.

Excitement about Swarna Swar Bharat...

I am very excited as it is such a beautiful concept. It is the first time we are catering for the devotional and spiritual concept. Nowadays, because of this pandemic, people are dedicating their time to prayers. They are praying day and night. It is the need of time. One is not able to save themselves physically or medically at this time. So, only the strength and the grace of God can save you.

Expectations from the contestants...

This is a different concept and the participants have an opportunity to groom themselves through singing as they are not singing film songs. Film songs are something everyone listens to on daily basis but these types of devotional songs are rarely heard by people. So, preparation is a very important factor. A proper selection of songs is important. Every preparation of the contestant will be shown during the show before they perform. This is a much more difficult genre because it is connected with classical singing.

Experience working with Kailash Kher and Kumar Vishwas...

I had a very nice experience working with them as we know each other for a long time. Kumar ji is a master in literature and also he is a very good singer. That's what I came to know this time. And Kailash ji's talent is already known to everyone. We all will be keeping everything subtle and nothing will be sensationalized on the show.

Swarna Swar Bharat will launch from 22nd January every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM only on Zee TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

