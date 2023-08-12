Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Aanchal Khurana suffers from a broken ankle, take a look

Aanchal Khurana is a television actress. She is the winner of MTV Roadies (season 8), and has worked in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She also appeared in episodes of Arjun, Savdhaan India, Aahat and C.I.D. She was last seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta.
Aanchal

MUMBAI: Aanchal Khurana is a television actress. She is the winner of MTV Roadies (season 8), and has worked in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She also appeared in episodes of Arjun, Savdhaan India, Aahat and C.I.D. She was last seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. 

Aanchal is very active on social media and often shares fun, behind-the-scenes moments from her personal and professional life.

Now, we have exclusively come to know that Aanchal fell down in the gym and broke her ankle bone. She has been told by the doctors to be on a 4-week bed rest. 

Recently, she shot her cameo in Zee TV's Radha Mohan starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy. She came back to Delhi to celebrate Christmas & New Year, but now is unfortunately resting to heal her fractured ankle.

We wish Aanchal Khurana a very speedy recovery!

