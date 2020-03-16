EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Utkarsh Gupta opens up on his dancing skills, says he can dance only for himself and not for anyone else

In addition to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Utkarsh Gupta is known for his stints in shows like Naagin 5, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and Tujhse Hai Raabta, among others.
MUMBAI: Utkarsh Gupta is seen playing the pivotal role of Kunal Randhawa who is Ram's best friend in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The actor's character is quite fun-loving and the viewers are impressed with his stellar performance. 

Before Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Utkarsh acted in shows like Naagin 5, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and Tujhse Hai Raabta, among others. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Utkarsh who spoke at length about some interesting things. 

Fans want to see a love track of Kunal. Your take on this? 

The track of the show is written on a cut-to-cut basis. And even the writers don't know about a particular character's future. I can't guess where my character will head in the future story. Of course, I wish my character to take the right shape with time. But the stories are written the night before we shoot which is why even actors are not aware of the show's storyline. We get the scripts just a few hours before we have to perform the scene. We are not aware of how to even perform. We just read it once and go with the flow. 

After doing a popular reality show Splitsvilla, would you like to do Bigg Boss? 

No, I wouldn't want to do a show like Bigg Boss. People love to see fights on the show. And I don't like to fight. I don't like to keep fighting and arguing just for the sake of grabbing attention and Bigg Boss is all about that. I had good memories with Splitsvilla but I wouldn't want to do Bigg Boss. 

If not an actor, what would you be? 

I would have been a dancer, in fact, a great dancer. I feel no one can dance the way I can (Laughs). However, I wouldn't want to be a part of any dance reality shows as I like to dance as per my mood. Only then I feel I'll be able to do justice to it. I don't want to compete with anyone. I can definitely dance for a show where I am playing the lead. I don't like to dance for anyone else. 

