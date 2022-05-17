EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Alefia Kapadia aka Sara opens up on hardships she faced in her life, shares how she moved on and found relativity with her character from the show

MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Alefia Kapadia is mesmerising everyone with her amazing performance in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is playing the role of Sara Sood in the show.

She is Priya's elder sister and the viewers admire the sisterly bond with her on-screen sisters in the show.

The actress has won several accolades for her performance in the show.

We all know that every character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has progressed a lot over the past few months.

The viewers have seen major changes in the storyline so far that have led to interesting twists and turns.

The show recently witnessed a track on Sara's past where her husband Varun and son Eshaan made an entry which brought a huge twist in her life.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alefia who spoke about this track and much more.

How challenging has Sara's character gotten with time?

Sara's character has a very beautiful graph. Initially, it was all about family. Over a period of time, it has extended to a bond with Ram who is extremely loving and caring. Now, she is dealing with a complicated marriage. It's not all happy and perfect, unlike Priya's love story. As far as her son is concerned, she has a strange relationship with him because of the distance. I love the fact that I get to play so many shades where she is a heartbroken person. The viewers will soon see the truth of Sara's past and why she is like this. Everything will be clear soon. The viewers will see a strong woman who has come through a very delicate and sensitive situation. But whenever you see her today, nobody will be able to see that Sara has been through so much.

This is very close to my own story. Looking at me now, no one will know the hardships I have been through in my life in the past. No one knows how I have overcome that and left that behind and moved on in life. I have taken positive things from it and developed into a strong independent woman.

What kind of response do you get on social media for playing Sara's character?

I get so much love, appreciation, warmth, care, concern, and support from social media. I feel so blessed. There doesn't go a single day when I don't thank this powerful infinite energy that exists. I was always seeking a character like this. It has culminated today. I feel so blessed to have manifested the role which I really love. I personally feel like there is so much more to achieve. I feel I am accomplishing my dreams.

Actors have openly spoken about social media trolls and how they deal with them. What is your take on this?

Being a life coach, I have kind of figured out the way of living. Social media trolls are just a part of life. I do not get affected by it because I have consciously practiced how to maintain the equilibrium. Despite adverse situations. Social media trolls are people who are just venting out from the state of mind that they are in. But I choose not to focus on them.

