Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor feels her Twitter account is hacked for THIS reason, check out the deets inside

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. Ram and Priya’s track in the show is about to end.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 17:39
MUMBAI:Niti Taylor is a very talented and beautiful actress who has been part of some amazing shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Ghulaam and Ishqbaaz to name a few.

Now, the actress has also become a major part of the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where she plays the role of Prachi who is Ram and Priya’s youngest daughter.

The show took a generation leap after which a lot of new characters were introduced.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Niti Taylor where she talked about trending on twitter, her experience working with Hiten Tejwani and much more.

We observed that you are trending on Twitter today. How does that feel?

I feel for sure my Twitter account is hacked. But jokes aside I feel really amazing and thankful.

How is your experience working with Hiten Tejwani?

It’s amazing. He’s a very sweet person and I’m one of his favourite people on the set. We have such a good bond together and we have so much fun shooting.

Tell us about the recent scene from the show which has been loved by the audience where you and Lakhan are in the office having your food together.

That was a scene where we were expecting Lakhan’s wife to send the food but actually Raghav arranged the food for us. We had fun shooting for that scene. Me and Hiten sir, we just have a good understanding of each other.

Tell us something about the upcoming episode?

Well I can only say that the upcoming story is filled with a lot of twists and turns. Raghav was framed earlier but now it’s like Prachi is standing for Raghav like earlier I wasn’t there for you but this time I am standing with you.

This was our conversation with Niti Taylor. Tell us what you think about this conversation.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

