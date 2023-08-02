Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor opens up about her Valentine’s day plan, deets inside

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. Ram and Priya's track in the show is about to end.
MUMBAI: Niti Taylor is a very talented and beautiful actress who has been part of some amazing shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Ghulaam and Ishqbaaz to name a few.

Now, the actress is also going to be a major part of the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. Ram and Priya’s track in the show is about to end.

Also read - Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor opens up about how Nakuul Mehta is the reason why she accepted the offer

The show recently saw some new characters like Lakhan, Swati and Avni. Now, the show is set for a generational leap and due to this, the cast members are getting emotional.

Talking about Niti Taylor, she will be one of the leads in the show, opposite Randeep Rai. The actress recently shared the first promo of the show post-leap.

Other than Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor, Pooja Bannerjee is also going to be a part of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Niti Taylor where she spilled the beans about the show and her personal life.

What kind of vibes are getting now that you have started shooting for the show?

Vibes are crazy. I like it. I love the whole cast, I think they are so nice. I had worked with director Muzammil sir in the first season also and once again I’m working with him so yes, I’m feeling good. I’m enjoying it.

Don’t you feel sad that the month of love has started and you have just started to work?

Not at all because this is what I wanted for the longest time. My husband isn’t going to be with me this Valentine’s so I will be celebrating it with my friends but everyday is love day so there’s not one specific day for it.

How does it go when you do a romantic scene on screen and then you go home and get a feedback from your husband that ‘Oh! you looked good in that scene.’

I keep getting (feedbacks). He watches all my performances. Sometimes he will tell me not to watch this or watch that but yes he always praises me and I think that in life we need a support system to lift us higher when we are in our low days. So I think what I have is best.

Also read - Exclusive! Randeep Rai on collaborating with Sony TV once again and being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “I feel very lucky to be a part of this show and work with Sony TV”

Are you excited for Niti Taylor’s performance in the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Latest Video

