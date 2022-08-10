EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Kanupriya Pandit to be seen in Highway Ishq by Amazon Mini-Series

Kanupriya Pandit will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the series. The shooting of the series is done in Mahabaleshwar.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of content is being produced on various platforms. 

Be it films, OTT or TV, the viewers are having lots of choices to see different types of content as per their tastes.

Amazon Mini Series is now bringing up a new project titled Highway Ishq. 

The series is by BBC and we have an exclusive update about one of the actresses who is going to be a part of it. 

Actress Kanupriya Pandit will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the series. 

Nothing much is known about the series yet. 

However, it might consist of 4 to 6 episodes. 

The shooting of the series is done in Mahabaleshwar. 

It is a slice of life and a family-oriented story. 

The series might launch soon. 

Kanupriya has previously done some great projects like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Story 9 Months Ki, Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, and Rudrakaal among others. 

She will also be seen in Lust Stories 2 and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. 

How excited are you about these projects? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Kanupriya Pandit lust stories 2 zara hatke zara bachke Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Badrinath Ki Dulhania Story 9 Months Ki Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 and Rudrakaal Highway Ishq BBC
