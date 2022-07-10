EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta opens up on his Diwali plans, says, "I am really excited to celebrate the festival with Sufi this year"

MUMBAI : There is no doubt that actor Nakuul Mehta who is playing the lead role of Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is simply fabulous when it comes to his performance.

The actor has become everyone's favourite in no time and is totally doing justice to his character.

Well, Nakuul's stellar performance in the show is proof that the actor is going the extra mile to make sure he delivers his best performance in every scene.

The actor who enjoys a massive fan following on social media is often treating the viewers with his funny and humorous posts.

Apart from his stellar acting chops, Nakuul is also known for his stylish avatars. His social media is filled with some amazing pictures where he is flaunting some best of his outfits like a pro.

Well, in an exclusive and fun chat with TellyChakkar, Nakuul got candid about a lot of interesting stuff.

So, let's take a look:

Three fragrances that you swear by...

I love Jo Malone. It is my favourite brand. One of them is cucumber meets rose which is very interesting and unique.

I also love guilty by Gucci and Vegan by Burberry. '

A perfect red carpet look is incomplete without...

I think your smile. You could wear the fanciest clothes but if you are not happy and excited, none of it really reflects.

If you could steal something from a Bollywood celebrity's wardrobe, what would that be and who would that be?

I am a big fan of the shades Karan Johar wears. Even Ranveer wears some really cool hats and shades. I would probably ask them to lend it to me instead of stealing it.

A non-branded place from where you shop and not many people are aware...

I don't even shop at branded places. I get to wear some fancy clothes due to some of my friends. But in my regular life, I wear anything and everything that's gifted to me or sent to me. I wear unbranded clothes all the time.

Lastly, talking about his excitement for Diwali, he said, "I think it will be really special as Sufi will be nearly one and a half years old. This will be probably the first time he will understand the importance of Diwali. I am excited to celebrate it with him and my folks."

