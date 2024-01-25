Exclusive! Baghin is a powerful concept and it is not a typical drama: Mridula Oberoi

MUMBAI: Baghin is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST. It is said that the heroine will be possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress)!

In this supernatural vendetta story, the hunter will become hunted as the protagonist, a Baghin commences on a journey of revenge on the people who were responsible for her killing. Actor Ansh Bagri will be essaying the male lead and Aneri Vajani will play the titular role. (Also Read: Exclusive! Ansh Bagri opens up about his transformation, says “Second opinions are definitely important in life, so whenever I have to make a decision, I sit down and introspect”!)

Romansh Mehta has also been roped in to play the titular role. Mridula Oberoi pays a pivotal role in the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up on her experience shooting for the Baghin and her bonding with her co-actors.

Mridula shared, “Well we shot for this project last year and it was an indoor and outdoor shoot. Overall, the experience was very good and was a rollercoaster journey. I have earned quite some memories and friends for life. I am hoping for the best as the concept is quite different. When the concept was narrated to me it reminded me of Junoon starring Rahul Roy. It is a powerful concept and it is not a typical drama.

I would like to add that the show is a beautiful amalgamation of values of relationships and I am sure that the audience will be able to relate to the show.”

Talking about her bonding with co-actors, Mridula elaborated, “I have been in this industry from seven years and the first cameo that I did was for Beyhadh where I met Aneri. There was some energy that we shared and we used to meet at events but now we are friends for life. For that matter even Romansh and I bond extremely well!” (Also Read: Exclusive! Radhe fame Actor Kalpana Rao roped in for Atrangi TV’s Baghin!)

Well said Mridula!