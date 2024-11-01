Exclusive! Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Babul Bhavsar roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”

COLORS is known to be launching good shows with great storyline and script. Now the channel is coming up with a new show titled "Mangal Lakshmi" starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled  "Mangal Lakshmi" starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw.

The show will be produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies.

Panorama Entertainment has been producing, and creating popular TV shows and they have already been associated with Dangal TV. They are known for shows like Mann Sundar, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Morammba, Ek Thi Raani Ek Tha Ravan, Poison and more.

As per sources, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Babul Bhavsar has been roped in for the show.

As per sources, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Babul Bhavsar has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would play the main lead actor’s father.

He is a well known actor in the entertainment business and he is best known for his role in projects like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dunali, Anamika, City Of Dreams etc.

Well, the show is still in the pre – production stage and soon a formal announcement will be made.

This is the first project that Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw have signed as they were on a long break from work.

Are you excited to see the actors back on screen?

Let us know in the comments below.

Exclusive! Arina Dey roped in for Panorama Entertainment's Next for Dangal TV

 

 


 

